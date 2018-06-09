Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 June

President of Artsakh introduces newly-appointed Police chief


YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the Artsakh Republic Police to introduce the newly-appointed Police chief Igor Grigoryan to the staff of the structure on June 9.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, the President wished Igor Grigoryan efficient work and expressed gratitude to Kamo Aghajanyan for long-term service wishing them success.

