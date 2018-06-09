Armenia extradites 4 convicts to Iran
YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has extradited 4 convicts to the Islamic Republic of Iran, press service of the Ministry of Justice confirmed the information.
ARMENPRESS reports IRNA agency informs that Deputy Justice Minister of Iran Mahmoud Abbasi has commented on the extradition of the 4 Iranian nationals, noting that the deal was conducted based on an agreement between the two countries.
English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
