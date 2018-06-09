Meghri checkpoint modernization issues discussed at State Revenue Committee

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia Mikayel Pashayan met with the representatives of the European Investment Bank and the UNDP.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the SRC, during the meeting the results of the project “Modernization of Bagratashen, Bavra, Gogavan Border Crossing Points of the Republic of Armenia” were summed up. The directions of the future cooperation were also discussed, particularly the current situation and prospects of the reconstruction and modernization project of Meghri border checkpoint. SRC Deputy Chairman Mikayel Pashayan, highlighting the implementation of the project in line with international standards, emphasized that a 3rd side should be involved for conducting technical oversight of the project.

As a result of the modernization of Meghri border checkpoint customs procedures will be simplified on Armenia-Iran border and the time spent on border crossing will be decreased.

The sides expressed readiness to continue the cooperation.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan