Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime 200 times in a week

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime nearly 200 times in Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line during the period of June 3-9 firing over 2 thousand bullets in the direction of Armenian border guards.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, Defense Army front line units continue to confidently carry out combat duty, taking counter-measures in case of necessity.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan