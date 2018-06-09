ICRC representatives visit Armenian and Azerbaijani prisoners   

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKPRESS. The representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited in May Armenian and Azerbaijani nationals imprisoned as a result of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

As the Head of Communication Department at ICRC in Artsakh, Eteri Musaelyan, informed ArtsakhPress, according to its mandate, the ICRC will continue visiting these individuals in detention on a regular basis to monitor treatment and conditions of detention and help to ensure that the detainees are able to maintain contact with their families.

To note, officially, five nationals of Armenia and Azerbaijan are under arrest, including diversionists Dilham Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev arrested in 2014 for trespassing the state border of Artsakh and committing a number of acts of felony.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan