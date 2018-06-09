Armenian side allows Azerbaijani civilians to pay short visit to graveyard of Gunnut

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani side applied to the Command staff of the Armenian Armed Forces on June 6-7, asking to allow some Azerbaijani citizens to visit the graveyard located in the southern part of the ruined settlement Gunnut, ARMENPRESS reports press secretary of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“This is the first time Azerbaijan makes such a request for this part. The Armenian side, being committed to humanitarian norms and permanently taking measures aimed at deescalating the situation, agreed to allow peaceful civilians to pay a short visit to the graveyard”, he wrote.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan