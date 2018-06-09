European Stocks - 08-06-18

MOSCOW, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 8 June:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is down by 0.35% to 12766.55 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.03% to 5450.22 points, British FTSE is down by 0.30% to 7681.07 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 2.42% to 1142.90 points.