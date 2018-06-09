LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-06-18

LONDON, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is down by 1.60% to $2299.50, copper price is up by 0.12% to $7268.00, lead price is down by 2.94% to $2476.00, nickel price is down by 2.89% to $15305.00, tin price is up by 0.33% to $21175.00, zinc price is down by 0.78% to $3166.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price is down by 1.76% to $83500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.