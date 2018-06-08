Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 June

Armen Sarkissian appoints Hovakim Hovakimyan authorized representative of President at Constitutional court


YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian Hovakim Hovakimyan has been appointed authorized representative of the President of the Republic at Constitutional court , ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

