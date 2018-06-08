Armenia-Czech Republic trade turnover rises 3.6-fold

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The 3rd international conference “Business Day of the EAEU – 2018” took place on June 6-7 in the Czech city of Ostrava, which is considered to be the industrial center of the Czech Republic. Ambassador of Armenia to the Czech Republic Tigran Seyranyan gave an opening speech, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Ambassador Seyranyan presented the achievements of Armenia since joining the Union, the dynamics of Armenia-Czech Republic trade turnover, which, according to the data of the statistical agency of the Czech Republic rose nearly 3.64-fold in the first quarter of 2018 against the same period of 2017.

Tigran Seyranyan also presented to the participants of the conference the business environment in Armenia and investment opportunities, particularly in the sphere of high technologies.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan



