Armenian parliament speaker highlights role of Armenian Assembly of America in development of Armenia-U.S. relations

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan received the Co-Chairs of the Armenian Assembly of America Van Grigorian, Anthony Barsamian, Executive Director of the AAA Bryan Ardouny, and AAA Regional Director Arpi Vardanian on June 8.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, welcoming the guests in Armenia, Ara Babloyan highlighted the mission of the organization in voicing the problems of pan-Armenian importance in the United States and solving them, as well as the development of the Armenian-American relations.

The Head of the parliament highly assessed their efforts in the continuous support shown to Artsakh by the U.S.

Touching upon the inner-political situation of the country, the parliament President noted that being adherent to democratic values in Armenia, priority had been given to the security and inner solidarity. Ara Babloyan added that the processes had been implemented in consonance with the Constitution.

The Head of the parliament emphasized the active role of the Diaspora in steps taken towards the initiatives in Armenia, particularly to the development of economy.

Thanking for the reception, the representatives of the Armenian Assembly of America underscored the existence of the atmosphere of mutual understanding in the inner-political life of Armenia. In the further deepening of the Armenian-American relations they highlighted the parliamentarians’ regular contacts and mutual visits.

The interlocutors talked about the regional problems and discussed the opportunities of making the cooperation more effective and continuous.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan