Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-06-18

YEREVAN, 8 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 June, USD exchange rate is down by 0.27 drams to 483.22 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 3.22 drams to 568.41 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.12 drams to 7.70 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 2.30 drams to 648.24 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 55.57 drams to 20153.92 drams. Silver price is up by 2.97 drams to 260.15 drams. Platinum price is up by 54.32 drams to 14059.97 drams.