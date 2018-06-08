Asian Stocks - 08-06-18
TOKYO, 8 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 8 June:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.56% to 22694.50 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.42% to 1781.44 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.36% to 3067.15 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.76% to 30958.21 points.
