‘So moved to be in Armenia at last’: Samantha Power visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, who is in Armenia these days, has visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

She laid flowers at the Eternal Flame, after which she posted a note on Twitter: “So moved to be in #Armenia at last. Thanks to @auroraprize_ for its remarkable humanitarian initiative & to the Armenian Genocide Museum for its essential work commemorating the lives of the 1.5 million Armenians killed in the Armenian Genocide”.

Samantha Power has joined the Aurora Prize Selection Committee. The Aurora Prize, established on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, provides the laureate with a $100,000 grant and the opportunity to continue the cycle of giving by nominating organizations to receive a $1,000,000 award.

Ambassador Samantha Power served as the 28th U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations and as a member of President Obama’s cabinet, and became known as one of the country’s foremost thinkers on foreign policy. Prior to her work at the United Nations, she served on the U.S. National Security Council as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights, where she focused on atrocity prevention, United Nations reform, LGBT and women’s rights and the promotion of religious freedom, among other issues. She also authored the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, "A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide.” Given her influential work in human rights and democracy, she has been recognized several times over, including as one of TIME’s “100 Most Influential People” and Foreign Policy’s “Top 100 Global Thinkers.”

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan





