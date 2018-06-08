PM Pashinyan highlights constant development of Armenian-Italian relations

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Armenia Vincenzo del Monaco, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan attached importance to the constant development of the Armenian-Italian relations and stated that Armenia’s new government is full of energy to take necessary steps on this path. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the need to intensify the ties between the two countries in different fields, including political, economic and cultural.

The Italian Ambassador expressed confidence that the joint work will enable to give new impetus to the bilateral cooperation which will contribute to expanding and deepening the commercial ties. Vincenzo del Monaco said various Italian companies are interested in implementing investment programs in Armenia, in particular, in the fields of industry, infrastructure development and energy.

In terms of the Armenian-Italian mutual partnership the officials attached importance to organization of high-level bilateral mutual visits.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan