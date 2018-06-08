FM Mnatsakanyan receives delegation of Armenian Assembly of America

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on June 8 received the delegation of the Armenian Assembly of America led by Co-Chairs of the Board of Trustees Anthony Barsamian and Van Krikorian, the ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests, the Armenian FM attached importance to the activity of the Armenian Assembly of America, highlighting the organization’s active role in the life of the American-Armenian community and constantly raising issues of the pan-Armenian agenda within the US administration.

The AAA delegation members thanked for the reception and introduced the foreign minister on the activity, ongoing programs and initiatives of the organization.

During the meeting the efforts aimed at deepening the Armenian-American friendly partnership, the prospects on implementing programs of pan-Armenian significance were discussed.

Minister Mnatsakanyan introduced the guests on the recent political developments in Armenia, the foreign policy priorities and main directions reflected in the government’s program.

