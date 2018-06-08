Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 June

Four deputy ministers of justice appointed


YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Arthur Hovhannisyan, Vigen Kocharyan, Suren Krmoyan and Artak Asatryan as deputy ministers of justice.

Hovhannisyan was appointed first deputy minister, the government’s press service said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan




