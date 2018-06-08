Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 June

Sergey Avetisyan relieved from position of head of General Department of Civil Aviation


YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Sergey Avetisyan has been relieved from the position of head of the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia according to his application, reports Armenpress.

The respective decision is posted on the Prime Minister’s website.

Sergey Avetisyan was serving at this position since June 8, 2016.

