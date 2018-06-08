Xi Jinping hands over China’s Order of Friendship to Russia’s Putin

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has conferred upon Russian President Vladimir Putin China’s Order of Friendship. Putin is the first foreign leader to have been awarded this high Chinese state decoration, TASS reports.

“President Putin is the first to have been awarded this order since China established a system of decorations for services of national importance. Putin as the leader of a great power of world influence is the founder of current Chinese-Russian relations and always advances their development at a high level”, the Chinese leader said in Beijing.

“Since 2000 President Putin has arrived in China 19 times on a visit or for participating in international events. He visited China more frequently than other world leaders. He is most familiar and respected in China”, Xi Jinping said, adding: “President Putin is my best and close friend”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on a state visit on June 8.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan