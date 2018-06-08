NATO and EU to increase presence in Iraq - Jens Stoltenberg

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. NATO and the European Union made a decision to increase their presence in Iraq, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference summing up the results of the defense ministers’ session on the EU-NATO cooperation, TASS reports.

“Both NATO and the EU are increasing our presence in Iraq. The EU is rightly focusing on the civilian security sector. While NATO’s focus is on capability building of the Iraqi defense and security structures”, the NATO chief said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan