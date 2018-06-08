Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 June

Artsakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijani fire


YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Gevorg Khachatryan, born in 1998, received a gunshot wound by the Azerbaijani fire on June 7, at 23:30, in one of the military units located in the northern direction of the Defense Army, Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

The soldier has been transported to the military hospital.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

