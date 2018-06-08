President calls for creation of special platform for debating green issues

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has called on all stakeholder governmental, analytical, business and civil society institutions to create a platform for debating environmental issues.

Tert.am, an online newspaper, inquired from the President’s Office about environmental issues in Armenia and particularly actions taken after the latest meeting of the president with environmentalists.

The environmentalists were raising the Amulsar gold mine issue.

“The new government has expressed readiness to discuss and find universal and systematic solutions to the problems raised by citizens”, the president’s office said in the response. “The PM has tasked to initiate inspections in all metal mines. The President met and talked with citizens who are concerned over environmental issues of our country, the administration has had discussions with all parties.

“Therefore, the president is addressing all governmental, analytical, business and civil society stakeholder institutions, calling for the creation of a discussion platform, to conduct complex studies in all mines and find future-oriented solutions”, the response said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan