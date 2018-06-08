EEU enables access to major markets, says Armenian FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is a very good format for partnership of colleagues, it enables to enter large markets, Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told Russia’s Kommersant newspaper.

“Our Prime Minister has already said what the EEU means in Armenia’s foreign policy course in the context of using the mechanisms of developing and uniting our country. EEU is the mechanism which is working in the direction of development. And we are using it. It is a very good format for partnership of colleagues, it gives us access to major markets, it enables to work freely in partner countries and to cooperate in many fields,” he said.

Mnatsakanyan attached importance to the role of the EEU in the development of the country, reminding that provisions in this regard are included in the government’s program.

Speaking about the issues which were discussed at the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Mnatsakanyan mentioned that he is very pleased with the dynamics of the negotiations.

“We had limited time with Sergei Lavrov, however a quite thick folder was put on the table. We were able to touch upon the entire topics during that time,” he said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan