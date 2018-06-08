Russian gas tariff to be revised

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The tariff for supplied Russian gas is planned to be revised in 2019, minister for energy infrastructures and natural resources Arthur Grigoryan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“We have an agreement with Russia that the tariff of gas comprises 150 dollars on the border until yearend. We must revise it at yearend. We have a risk regarding dollar-dram currency in the issue of decreasing the tariff,” he said, adding that they will make evaluations and present a decision by the end of 2018.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tasked to continue the studies and report the results.

