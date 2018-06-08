Parliament to hold extraordinary session on June 19

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will propose the Parliament to convene an extraordinary session on June 19, at 11:00, reports Armenpress.

During today’s Cabinet meeting First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said the session agenda will include the legislative initiatives on making changes and amendments in the laws on “Alternative Service”, “General Education”, “Charity” and etc.

“The government may hold an extraordinary session on Monday. It is necessary to discuss several other urgent laws aimed at submitting them to the Parliament”, Mirzoyan said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan