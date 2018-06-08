PM Pashinyan tasks all ministries to submit list of upcoming actions according to sectors

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tasked all ministries to submit the list of expected actions in accordance with sectors within a week, reports Armenpress.

“Yesterday the Parliament approved the government’s program. As we have agreed, we need to approve the list of actions that derive from the government’s program. Let’s agree that each ministry will present the list of its actions within a week, and during the next session we will try to approve the action plan and launch its implementation”, the PM said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan