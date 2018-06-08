Deputy FM rules out change in Armenia’s foreign policy directions

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. There will be no change of vectors in Armenia’s foreign policy directions, Deputy foreign minister Ruben Rubinyan told reporters on June 8 ahead of the Cabinet meeting, reports Armenpress.

“Armenia’s state interest will be a priority in its foreign relations. No drastic changes will take place in Armenia’s foreign policy directions, but it doesn’t mean that there are no problems and they should not be resolved”, he said.

Commenting on the future steps in connection with the negotiations over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, the deputy FM said as of now there is no such agreement yet. “The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will arrive in Yerevan soon, and at that time we will understand on what direction we are going to move”, Rubinyan said.

Asked whether his experience is enough for the position of the deputy foreign minister, he said: “Yes”.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit Armenia on June 13.

Ruben Rubinyan was appointed deputy foreign minister on May 29.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan