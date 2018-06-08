State Oversight Service chief expects more discoveries from National Security Service

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Davit Sanasaryan, head of the State Oversight Service, says he has already specified in which structures he is going to launch his observations, reports Armenpress.

“There are ideas, but we will talk about them when the structure has rules of procedure. Today there will be a session in the government on this matter, we will clarify everything, after which will define the priorities together with the prime minister”, he told reporters ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

Asked whether the structure has already conducted examinations in any structure, he gave a negative answer. “The service only has a head and deputies, we don’t have employees yet”, he said.

Davit Sanasaryan said he doesn’t consider the National Security Service as an opponent. “We are cooperating with the National Security Service, we are not opponents. I will be happy if the NSS makes more discoveries”, he said.

