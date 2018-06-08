Erdogan considers cancelling state of emergency after June 24 election
YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he is considering to abolish the state of emergency after the June 24 elections.
Turkey imposed a three-months state of emergency after the 2016 military coup attempt, and subsequently the government extended it seven consecutive times.
Several EU leaders have criticized the state of emergency citing human rights concerns.
“The state of emergency will possible get cancelled after the elections,” Erdogan said, according to NTV.
