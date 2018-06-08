Russia’s Putin arrives in China on state visit

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in China on a state visit, Interfax reports.

The Russian leader will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing. Based on the results of talks a number of documents will be signed.

According to TASS, the two leaders will discuss the entire range of issues of Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, including the implementation of large-scale joint energy, transport and industrial cooperation projects.

On June 9-10 Putin will attend the Shangai Cooperation Organization’s summit.

