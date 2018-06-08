Armenia highlights special place for Russia in foreign relations

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. An excellent mutual-understanding exists on the level of dialogue between Armenia and Russia. Moreover, this dialogue is not only on the level of foreign ministers, Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with the Russian Kommersant newspaper.

“We’ve been very clear in our formulations: stability and consistency in Armenia’s foreign policy course remains unchanged, relations with Russia have a clear, brightly emphasized spot in this course. We proceed in our relations based on this formulation,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.

Speaking on certain Russian expert opinions during the days of Armenian unrest, the FM said that the Armenain side will help the expert community to more clearly see what took place in the Armenian society circle.

“This was a deeply domestic political issue, which didn’t have anything geopolitical,” he said.

“If the expert community hasn’t yet realized this, time will definitely show this, and experts will be able to realize the situation more clearly,” he said.

