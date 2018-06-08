Armenia cenbank boss off to Russia for int’l financial congress

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank Arthur Javadyan has departed to St. Petersburg, Russia, to participate in the 27th international financial congress titled Financial System: Stability For Growth.

On the sidelines of the event, Javadyan will also participate in the advosiry committee sitting of the monetary policy, with participation of counterparts from EEU member states, the cenbank said.

Several bilateral meetings are expected during the visit.