Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement priority for Armenia – foreign minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict has been and remains the priority of not only our foreign policy, but also the entire statehood and security system, Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview to the Russian Kommersant newspaper, Armenpress reports.

“Nagorno Karabakh has been and remains as an issue of security of people with clear names for us: that is the security of Nagorno Karabkah. Their security and status remain as a key issue for us. The security issue of the 150-thousand population of Nagorno Karabakh [Artsakh] unites and consolidates the Armenian society living in and outside Armenia. We are smart people and have concrete explanations to promote our issues of concern on the NK security and status. We need a region that lives in peace, but it should not be at the expense of the security of our people”, the Armenian FM said, stating that the Armenian side wants to continue the negotiation process within this framework for the sake of peace and security of the whole region.

FM Mnatsakanyan said the Armenian side continues the peaceful settlement course of the conflict with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs format.

Asked whether Armenia will oppose Azerbaijan’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the FM said: “Azerbaijan is the country that has blockaded Armenia, it unilaterally takes measures against Armenia. Baku runs a policy which aims at undermining any cooperation process, the creation of trust atmosphere and the establishment of human contacts. We deal with a country which does everything to contribute to the creation of hatred atmosphere. Look at the terminology that is used against Armenia and the Armenians worldwide. The EAEU is a cooperation organization, what do you expect from us?”

The FM highlighted the presence of peace and stability in the region, stating that all processes for the conflict settlement should take place in an environment contributing to peace.

Asked whether Armenia will recognize the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the minister stated: “We support peaceful settlement of conflicts. We refrained from recognizing the independence of Nagorno Karabakh since we support solutions of all issues through a negotiation process. This is the base of our position on the remaining matters”.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan