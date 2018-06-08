Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 June

New governors expected to be appointed in upcoming Cabinet meeting


YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. New governors will be appointed for the provinces of Armavir and Syunik.

Gagik Mirijanyan is nominated for governor of Armavir and Karen Hambardzumyan is nominated for governor of Syunik.

The appointments are expected to be made during today’s Cabinet meeting.

New governors have already been appointed to all other provinces.

