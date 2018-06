US stocks - 07-06-18

NEW YORK, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. USA main indexes values for 7 June:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Dow Jones up by 0.38% to 25241.41 points, S&P 500 down by 0.07% to 2770.37 points, Nasdaq down by 0.70% to 7635.07 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow. It measures the daily stock price movements of 30 large, publicly-owned U.S. companies.

S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

NASDAQ measures a number of indices reflecting the reaction of USA’s high tech markets and business environments on the country’s political and economic developments which have an impact on high tech markets.