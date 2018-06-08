LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-06-18

LONDON, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.93% to $2337.00, copper price up by 3.92% to $7259.00, lead price up by 1.53% to $2551.00, nickel price up by 1.68% to $15760.00, tin price up by 2.08% to $21105.00, zinc price up by 1.11% to $3191.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $85000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.