Polish Sejm ratifies Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement

WARSAW, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The Sejm (lower house of parliament) of Poland on June 7 ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Armenia’s Ambassador to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“On June 7 the Polish Sejm has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union”, the Ambassador said.

Armenia and the EU signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017. Among the EU member states Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have also ratified the Agreement.

