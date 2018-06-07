Artsakh’s President receives Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk
YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk on June 7.
As ARMENPRESS was informeds from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, the meeting addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces.
English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
