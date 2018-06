12 MPs representing RPA voted in favor of Cabinet Program

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. 12 MPs representing the Republican Party of Armenia voted in favor of the Cabinet Program. ARMENPRESS reports the 12 MPs are Tachat Vardapetyan, Manvel Grigoryan, Sedrak Saroyan, Arsen Mikhaylov, Knyaz Hasanov, Mihran Poghosyan, Hakob Beglaryan, Araik Grigoryan, Nahapet Gevorgyan, Arkadi Hambardzumyan, Ashot Arsenyan and Hakob Hakobyan.

The 6 MPs who have left the Republican Party recently, Arman Sahakyan, Artur Gevorgyan, Samvel Aleksanyan, Artak Sargsyan, Feliks Tsolakyan and Shirak Torosyan also voted in favor of the Cabinet Program.

The parliament of Armenia approved the Cabinet Program on June 7 with 62 in favor and 39 against.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan