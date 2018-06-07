Armenian President receives British Trade Envoy to Georgia & Armenia 

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on June 7 British Trade Envoy to Georgia & Armenia, MP Mark Pritchard and Ambassador of the UK to Armenia Judith Farnworth.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the opportunities of increasing trade and investments between Armenia and the UK, as well as cooperation in a number of spheres were discussed at the meeting.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan