If sides decide to include Nagorno Karabakh in negotiation process, we will respect that decision – Russian FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. If the Nagorno Karabakh conflicting sides reach an agreement on the involvement of the NK representatives to the negotiation process, Russia will respect that decision, Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow, reports Armenpress.

The reporter recalled the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan according to which Artsakh should return to the negotiation table, and the Russian FM said in response: “Russia’s stance has remained unchanged. That is the following: the conflict should be settled through the Minsk Group, and Armenia is also a member of that Group. We are convinced that it is an optimal format”.

Lavrov said Russia, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, has always strived to create conditions that will allow Baku and Yerevan to come to an agreement.

“This work continues for many years, there have been different phases. Moreover, during some phases the representatives of Nagorno Karabakh participated in that process. Later the format changed by the agreements of the sides”, Lavrov said.

“If the sides reach an agreement at any stage that Nagorno Karabakh should again be presented n the negotiations, it will be their decision, and we will respect that decision”, the Russian foreign minister said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan