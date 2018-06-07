Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 June

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-06-18


YEREVAN, 7 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 June, USD exchange rate up by 0.19 drams to 483.49 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.69 drams to 571.63 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.82 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.47 drams to 650.54 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 133.03 drams to 20209.49 drams. Silver price up by 2.58 drams to 257.18 drams. Platinum price up by 67.66 drams to 14005.65 drams.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration