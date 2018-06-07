Parliament approves government’s program

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. During the extraordinary session in the National Assembly of Armenia on June 7 the lawmakers approved the government’s program, reports Armenpress. 62 MPs voted in favor, and 39 MPs voted against.

Before the extraordinary session, six lawmakers of the Republican Party of Armenia (majority, 58 seats) – Felix Tsolakyan, Artur Gevorgyan, Artak Sargsyan, Shirak Torosyan, Arman Sahakyan and Samvel Alexanyan, had announced leaving the RPA faction. Thus, the RPA has lost the majority in the Parliament. Nevertheless, the RPA announced that it will not undermine the voting of the government’s program.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8 following a month of street protests. The new Cabinet was completely formed on May 12: it approved the program on June 1 and submitted to the Parliament. This program is called by expert circles as transitional and defines holding snap parliamentary elections within a year as a priority.