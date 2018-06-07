FMs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov discuss issues relating to Armenian citizens working in Russia

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in Moscow on a working visit, on June 7 met with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, the ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the Armenian FM, the Russian FM said: “I am happy for this opportunity now to personally congratulate you on your appointment as foreign minister, and I hope today we will be able to discuss issues relating to our alliance and strategic partnership development both in the bilateral format, as well as within our involvement in different international structures”.

The Armenian minister thanked for the warm reception and said this is his first foreign trip as a foreign minister, and it is natural that it is taking place in Moscow. “It’s a pleasure for me to be here, in this city taking into account the warm feeling I personally have towards Russia, Moscow. Being a MGIMO graduate I want to state that these were the most wonderful years of my life. I am grateful for the great, professional education I have received in that structure. Our relations, really, have quite firm base. The Armenian government’s commitment to deepen and strengthen our allied relations, our cooperation based on understanding and mutual respect has been and remains as one of our priorities. It is also reflected in the government’s program, which today is being debated in the Parliament. And I am in Moscow with that spirit and mood”, the FM said.

The two ministers emphasized readiness not only to ensure the continuation of allied relations, but also to conduct daily activities at various formats. In this context they touched upon the implementation process of the agreements reached during the meeting of the Armenian PM and the Russian President on May 14 in Sochi, as well as the timetable of upcoming high-ranking mutual visits.

The two FMs also discussed issues relating to the Armenian citizens working in Russia, as well as their possible solutions.

The meeting also covered a number of international and regional issues, the officials exchanged views on the recent developments over the Iran nuclear deal and the situation in Syria.

They discussed in-detail the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the recent developments over it. The Armenian FM attached importance to the efforts of Russia, together with the US and France as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, aimed at peacefully settling the NK conflict.

At the end of the meeting the Armenian and Russian FMs held a joint press conference.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan