New Ambassador of Russia presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador of Russia Sergei Kopyrkin on June 7 presented his credentials to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting President Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in that responsible position. The President expressed confidence that Ambassador Kopyrkin will make maximum efforts to further deepen and develop the Armenian-Russian allied mutual partnership based on the historically formed friendship. Armen Sarkissian expressed readiness to support all initiatives of the Ambassador that will be directed for deepening the bilateral ties.

The Russian Ambassador conveyed to the President the warm greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He assured that he will do the utmost to deepen and strengthen the strategic allied relations of the two countries.

The officials also highlighted that the relations of Armenia and Russia are expanding every year by involving new directions.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



