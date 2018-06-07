Armenian FM calls Russian counterpart’s smile “legendary” in funny Moscow presser

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. A bit of a funny episode took place during today’s joint press conference of the Armenian and Russian foreign ministers in Moscow, Russia.

A reporter asked Sergei Lavrov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan about how is the potential of the century-old relations being used today, and Lavrov in response laughed and joked that the reporter is forcing him to repeat the statements which were made earlier. Then, the reporter thanked Lavrov for the smile.

“Do I smile so rarely?” a surprised Lavrov responded.

Armenian FM Mnatsakanyan intervened into the conversation, disagreeing with the reporter.

“Frankly speaking I don’t agree with the opinion that Sergei Lavrov smiles rarely, because I’ve often had the privilege to see him working, namely in the UN. I have to note that his ability to smile and involve others in it is legendary and very well known in New York,” Mnatsakanyan jokingly said.

“It’s time to change the subject,” Lavrov joked in response.

Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan served as envoy to the UN from 2014 to 2018.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan