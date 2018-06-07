Germany is Armenia’s key and best partner – minister Grigoryan

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Artur Grigoryan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Armenia Bernhard Matthias Kiesler, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting minister Grigoryan said he highly values the German government’s support to Armenia’s economic development and expressed confidence that the projects in energy field will be effective and continuous.

The minister said Germany is Armenia’s key and best partner, expressing hope that these relations will be marked with new initiatives in the energy sphere.

The German Ambassador thanked for the warm reception and expressed readiness to assist deepening the Armenian-German cooperation in the economic field by using all possible platforms in that field.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan