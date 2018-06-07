President of Artsakh introduces new state minister and finance minister to staffs

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on June 7 visited the office of the State Minister and the Finance Ministry to introduce new heads of the respective structures to their staffs, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sahakyan wished state minister Grigori Martirosyan and finance minister Artur Harutyunyan a productive work.

The President thanked former state minister Arayik Harutyunyan for the long-term work and wished him success.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan