President of Artsakh introduces new state minister and finance minister to staffs
YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on June 7 visited the office of the State Minister and the Finance Ministry to introduce new heads of the respective structures to their staffs, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
President Sahakyan wished state minister Grigori Martirosyan and finance minister Artur Harutyunyan a productive work.
The President thanked former state minister Arayik Harutyunyan for the long-term work and wished him success.
English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 16:06 New Ambassador of Russia presents credentials to Armenian President
- 15:58 Trump commutes sentence of Alice Marie Johnson after Kim Kardashian meeting
- 15:46 Armenian FM calls Russian counterpart’s smile “legendary” in funny Moscow presser
- 15:41 Russia addresses media claims on Armenia’s new government being pro-Western
- 15:37 Germany is Armenia’s key and best partner – minister Grigoryan
- 15:34 President of Artsakh introduces new state minister and finance minister to staffs
- 15:25 Defense minister assures Armed Forces will be out of any political processes
- 15:15 Armenia attaches importance to status and security of Artsakh people – foreign minister
- 14:40 Archaeologists dig up medieval structure in Armenian royal mausoleum
- 14:21 Russia to continue assisting the sides to search for solutions to NK conflict – FM Lavrov
- 13:57 PM Pashinyan comments on possibility to decrease gas and electricity tariffs
- 13:44 PM Nikol Pashinyan vows ‘crushing blow of Armenia’s military and people’ to any adventurism of Azerbaijan
- 13:36 Armenian finance minister holds meeting with Ambassador of Netherlands
- 13:35 PM Pashinyan comments on criticisms regarding absence of clarity and numbers in government’s program
- 13:18 Four people, including national security agent, placed under arrest for highly publicized Stepanakert brawl
- 13:05 WATCH: Almost 2mn questions: President Putin hosts annual Q&A
- 12:58 Armenia’s Ambassador in Mexico to cover Panama also
- 12:54 Tourism, hotel business, energy: UK businessmen interested in Armenian market
- 12:38 Meeting of Armenian and Russian FMs kicks off in Moscow
- 12:11 UK parliament to launch Armenia-EU CEPA ratification debates within few weeks, says HM Ambassador
- 11:59 Most of HHK faction lawmakers to vote against government program, says Sharmazanov ahead of voting
- 11:52 PM Pashinyan introduces government’s main priorities at Parliament
- 11:31 Business environment in Armenia is really free, assures First Deputy PM
- 11:21 Diaspora ministry demotes official to correct erroneous appointment after misinterpreting age- requirement law
- 11:03 OSCE to conduct monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 11:00 LIVE: Parliament debates Government’s program
- 10:32 Long-time foes Turkey and Greece heat up diplomatic row with fresh threats
- 10:01 NATO will never 'turn off' dialogue with Russia, says Jim Mattis
- 09:59 Guatemala volcano death toll grows to 99 – Reuters
- 09:21 Armenian justice minister, Ambassador of Netherlands discuss cooperation opportunities
- 09:17 Updated: NINE aftershocks hit after June 6 Armenia earthquake, no damages reported
- 08:55 European Stocks - 06-06-18
- 08:54 US stocks up - 06-06-18
- 08:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-06-18
- 08:52 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 06-06-18
11:33, 06.01.2018
Viewed 9477 times New Armenian postage stamp to feature 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate Dr. Tom Catena
12:01, 06.01.2018
Viewed 2863 times After more than 3 decades in notorious San Quentin prison, Harry Sassounian set to have parole hearing
14:23, 06.02.2018
Viewed 2801 times ‘I have a great desire to come and see new Armenia with my own eyes’ – Charles Aznavour’s congratulatory letter to PM Pashinyan
10:13, 06.01.2018
Viewed 2583 times Serena Williams plans to visit Armenia
12:54, 06.04.2018
Viewed 2355 times “He realized he was not ready for this reality – physical, mental, competitiveness” – Mourinho’s shock claim about Mkhitaryan