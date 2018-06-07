Defense minister assures Armed Forces will be out of any political processes

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan assures that the Armed Forces will stay out of any political processes, reports Armenpress.

Commenting on the reporters’ remarks according to which the government’s program includes a provision relating to depoliticization of the Armed Forces, the minister said he will unconditionally implement what is reflected in the program. “The Armed Forces will be out of any political processes”, he said.

Asked whether previously the Armed Forces have been involved in the political processes, the minister said: “If now this issue is being raised, it means that there have been some problems. There have been cases when reporters recorded some violations, problems have always existed, and we reacted to them. But I, as a defense minister, will work to rule out their repetition”.

On June 7 the Parliament is debating the government’s program.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan