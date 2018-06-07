PM Pashinyan comments on possibility to decrease gas and electricity tariffs

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the possibility to decrease gas and electricity tariffs, reports Armenpress.

During the parliamentary debate of the government’s program on June 7, in response to Tsarukyan faction MP Vardan Bostanjyan’s question, the PM said there is a problem with the gas and electricity tariffs, and they are dealing with that.

“During the meeting with the Russian President we highly appreciated the fact that Russia supplies gas to Armenia at a very affordable price. But I stated that the Armenian citizen attaches importance to the fact on what price he/she consumes the gas in his/her house, rather than with what price Russia supplies gas to Armenia. Today the citizen of Armenia doesn’t feel that he/she consumes Russia’s cheap gas, and I think here there can be some ineffective management, even up to corruption risks. And I think the Russian leadership understands that we should seriously deal with these issues and understand what is taking place”, the Armenian PM said.

Commenting on the question regarding the electricity tariff, the PM said here also there are problems, and the government is dealing with them. “I just don’t want to make an early statement, but I assure you that we are seriously dealing with these issues and we hope to reach concrete results on this matter”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan